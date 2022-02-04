Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée Nicola Peltz makes big announcement amid wedding planning

Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz are in the midst of planning their spectacular wedding, which is reportedly due to take place in the Spring, but the couple celebrated some incredible news on Thursday night.

Taking to Instagram, actress Nicola reshared a Deadline article that announced her next career move.

Nicola, 27, will guest star in a Hulu limited series titled Immigrant alongside actors Quentin Plair and Kumail Nanjiani. The series is written and executive produced by Robert Siegel, the creator of Disney+'s Pam & Tommy.

According to Deadline, Immigrant "is the true story of Somen 'Steve' Banerjee (played by Kumail), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon."

The couple posed happily together after making the announcement

Nicola, who has starred in films such as Holidate and Transformers: Age of Extinction, will portray Dorothy Stratten, who's managed by her sleazy husband Paul Snider, was a Playboy Playmate, actress, and, least likely of all, a key player in the founding of the male strip club Chippendales.

Nicola excitedly announced the news to her two million fans, captioning the article post: "I'm so excited to start this project."

Her supportive fiancé was the first to comment, writing: "Wow wow wow xxxxx," whilst Victoria Beckham's hairdresser Ken Paves added: "Congrats!!"

Nicola recently directed her own film

Eva Longoria remarked: "Congrats babe!!!"

While future mother-in-law, Victoria, didn't leave a comment, she did like the post.

It will definitely be an exciting year for the couple as Brooklyn is currently promoting his new cooking programme whilst they plan their nuptials.

Not much is known about the big family affair, but according to The Sun, the couple have opted to host their big day at Nicola's family's holiday home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Nicola's father, billionaire mogul Nelson Peltz, bought the sprawling estate – known as Montsorrel – for $103million (£76million) in 2015. It spans 44,000-square-feet and boasts a swimming pool, vast gardens and beautiful sea views that would be the ideal backdrop for an outdoor wedding ceremony.