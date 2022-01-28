Brooklyn Beckham captures candid snap of fiancée Nicola Peltz amid wedding planning

Brooklyn Beckham has shown he still has a flair for photography, capturing a candid moment between fiancée Nicola Peltz and her pet pooch.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, the budding chef shared the gorgeous picture with fans and simply remarked, "My person [heart emoji] @nicolaannepeltz."

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham shares touching engagement story on Today Show

The couple, who began dating in October 2019, have lots to look forward to this year as they prepare for their upcoming nuptials. Not much is known about the big day, but preparations are well underway.

Most recently, 22-year-old Brooklyn shared photos from their wedding cake tasting sessions. A few days later, it was revealed that US rapper Snoop Dogg reportedly bagged an invite to the wedding - and he's even hoping to set the dance floor "on fire" by being the star DJ at the reception.

The rapper revealed he is also in talks with Brooklyn's dad David about organising a Las Vegas stag do for the groom-to-be. He told the Mirror: "David has been my boy for over ten years now and I am tight with his family. Brooklyn's wedding is going to be a big affair and my gift to him and his wife-to-be is I will come down and do a set for them on their big day.

Brooklyn took this candid snap of his partner Nicola

"Nothing is going to get the party started after the first dance like a set from Snoop… the dance floor is gonna be on fire."

Meanwhile, Brooklyn told HELLO! last year that he and Nicola planned to tie the knot in 2022. "We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," he said. "You know, I've only just started to travel again, I'm travelling a little bit now but hopefully, it'll be next year."

