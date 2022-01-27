Victoria Beckham reacts after husband David is left in shock by daughter Harper's new 'crush' The couple share four children

David Beckham caused quite the stir on social media on Wednesday evening after admitting he was "unimpressed" by daughter Harper's confession that she has a new crush.

After receiving a flurry of comments, his wife Victoria Beckham was quick to "like" his Instagram post. Harper's older brothers Brooklyn and Romeo also followed suit.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares sweet video of Harper and Brooklyn dancing

The doting dad had shared a sombre black-and-white photo, showing him looking furious while rocking a pair of sunglasses. Expressing his annoyance, David teased: "Roses are red, Harper seven mentions she has a crush & this is daddy's face but it's ok she said 'Daddy you are my only Valentine."

His fans loved the hilarious post, with one teasing: "Fuming," and a friend added: "Hahahahahaha!!!!!" David then added a weary face emoji.

Both Victoria and David are very devoted to their four children; Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, as well as daughter Harper Seven, ten.

David struck this unimpressed pose

Back in 2013, David revealed he was going to be a little overcautious when the time comes for his young daughter to start dating. "Absolutely not," he replied when asked how he would feel about her dating in the future at the 6th Biennial UNICEF Ball.

"She's not going out. She's going to be like Rapunzel - up in the tower." He added: "I'm not saying I love my daughter more, but the boys are independent."

David is very protective over daughter Harper

Meanwhile, the Beckham family have lots to look forward to this year as they prepare for Brooklyn and fiancée Nicola Peltz's upcoming nuptials. Not much is known about the big day but preparations are well underway.

Most recently, 22-year-old Brooklyn shared photos from their wedding cake tasting sessions. Meanwhile, US rapper Snoop Dogg has reportedly bagged an invite to the wedding - and he's even hoping to set the dance floor "on fire" by being the star DJ at the reception.

