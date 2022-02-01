Brooklyn Beckham reveals Valentine's Day plans with Nicola Peltz ahead of wedding The couple are due to marry in the Spring

Brooklyn Beckham joined James Corden on his Late Night Show and talked all things family and Nicola Peltz as they battled it out to cook the best steak.

James briefly interviewed the 22-year-old as he struggled to keep up with the budding chef's skills and asked him what his plans were for Valentine's Day.

"So Valentine's Day is coming up Brooklyn, what are you going to cook for that, what's on the menu?" wondered James.

"Whatever she wants," he said with a smile, prompting the audience to coo over his answer.

Brooklyn joined James Corden on Monday night

"Don't 'awww' that, don't 'awww' that, he clearly has no idea and hasn't thought about it," James joked with the audience, making Brooklyn laugh.

The pair also discussed his dad David Beckham's favourite dish to cook which surprisingly wasn't bangers and mash, a plate he often posts about on his social media channels.

"He loves risotto," Brooklyn revealed. "He loves cooking risotto."

Brooklyn was cheered on by Nicola, who stayed backstage as Brooklyn dazzled the audience with his appearance.

Nicola Peltz accompanied her fiancé on his big night

The couple are currently in the middle of planning their wedding, which is reported to be taking place in Nicola's family home in Miami in the spring.

Most recently, Brooklyn shared photos from their wedding cake tasting sessions and earlier this month, it was revealed that US rapper Snoop Dogg had reportedly bagged an invite to the wedding - and he's even hoping to set the dance floor "on fire" by being the star DJ at the reception.

The rapper revealed he is also in talks with Brooklyn's dad David about organising a Las Vegas stag do for the groom-to-be. He told the Mirror: "David has been my boy for over ten years now and I am tight with his family. Brooklyn's wedding is going to be a big affair and my gift to him and his wife-to-be is I will come down and do a set for them on their big day."