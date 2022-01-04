Victoria Beckham gushes about son Brooklyn in emotional post amid Nicola Peltz wedding rumours Have Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot?

Victoria Beckham has paid an emotional tribute to her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham just days after the budding chef fuelled rumours he has tied the knot to fiancée Nicola Peltz.

On Monday, the Spice Girls star, 47, couldn't resist the urge to pen a gushing message as she took to Instagram to share a series of snaps during a family dinner in Miami.

"Family Dinner Last Night X. We all love you so much @brooklyn Beckham @jackie.adams @nicole.peltz," she remarked.

The precious family photos showed Brooklyn, 22, posing alongside his grandmother Jackie Adams, sister Harper, ten, and partner Nicola, 26. Unfortunately, doting dad David Beckham and his two other sons, Romeo and Cruz, were not pictured in the images.

Earlier on, Brooklyn posted three stunning pictures of himself and Nicola ringing in the New Year. He looked dapper in a dark suit while his beloved wore a white mini dress - but it was the caption that confused fans.

"Here we come 2022 x me and my wife are coming for you xx," he wrote alongside the snaps.

One of the snaps Victoria shared of her eldest son during a family dinner

The couple was soon inundated with congratulatory messages, with many taking the "wife" comment as a confirmation that they had tied the knot. "Awe you got married?? Congrats!!! Such a beautiful couple," one wrote, whilst another remarked: "Didn't know you got married congrats."

However, Brooklyn told HELLO! last year that he and Nicola plan to tie the knot this year. "We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we’d have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," he said.

Brooklyn seen posing with his grandparents

"You know, I've only just started to travel again, I'm travelling a little bit now but hopefully, it'll be next year."

The couple spent the holiday season in the US, away from Brooklyn's family who celebrated Christmas at their Cotswolds home in England. David and Victoria then flew to the US to ring in the New year together as a family.

