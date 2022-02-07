Kevin Bacon wows fans with tribute to special someone - but it's not what you think! The Footloose star's video revealed an equally unexpected location

Kevin Bacon is showcasing his musical abilities in his latest post on Instagram. The actor dedicated a special song to a special someone, but it's not for his wife, Kyra Sedgwick.

MORE: Kevin Bacon shares video update from City on a Hill season three

Surrounded by goats and hay, Kevin proved his multiple talents, taking up a ukulele as farm animals, including even a pig, roamed around him.

"Here is a GOAT Goat song," he said in the beginning of the video, as he started strumming his instrument of choice. Belting the lyrics to the special song, Kevin revealed the recipient of the tribute, none other than Tom Brady.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kevin and his wife Kyra sing on their farm

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick returns to social media to showcase incredible talent alongside Kevin Bacon

Kevin perfectly rhymed his compliments to the former football player, who announced recently he is moving on from playing competitively. The Footloose star sang of the famous New Englander: "Well he's done amazing things and he's got those seven rings, he's a winner. Still looks good in football pants and he's mostly eating plants when he has dinner. He's a Brady."

Kevin, who even sported a cap with a goat logo for the performance, received applause in his comment section even from iconic singers like Miranda Lambert and James Taylor.

Kevin performs special tribute

He continued his Tom Brady themed rendition of Tom Jones' 1971 hit song She's a Lady, and seamlessly switched the lyrics to: "I thought he'd go away when he moved to Tampa Bay, I was mistaken."

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick's swimsuit selfie with Kevin Bacon is too good to miss

MORE: Why Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon had concerns for their children following in their footsteps

For the caption of the video, the actor wrote: Calling this a #GOATGoatSong..for a Tom @tombrady by a Tom @realsirtomjones" referring to the original singer behind the song, and using the popular acronym for "greatest of all time."

Kevin is no stranger to musical performances, and has a band with his brother, Michael, named The Bacon Brothers

"I'm just a Bacon," said Kevin towards the end of the song, however he proved he's more than that, as he sang an impressive falsetto to conclude his heartfelt tribute in honor of Tom's historic football career.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.