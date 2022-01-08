Kyra Sedgwick's swimsuit selfie with Kevin Bacon is too good to miss The couple have been married since 1988

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are no strangers to cute selfies and the latest one they shared might just top them all.

The couple - who have one of the happiest and long-lived marriages in Hollywood history - took a walk down memory lane to the early days of their relationship.

Taking to Instagram, the City on a Hill actor shared a romantic snapshot of the pair of them posing in beachwear.

Kyra was a bombshell in a high-cut black swimsuit while Kevin wore just a pair of beach shorts. He had his arm draped around Kyra and they looked so in love.

Kevin captioned the social media photo: "Hey kids in the old days cameras and phones were two different things! This was our first 'selfie'."

Fans adored the image and commented: "I love you guys," and, "beautiful couple," while others reminisced: "I remember those days. My first selfie was taking a picture of my reflection in a storefront window," and, "Best cameras in the world! Life was fun... I miss those days."

Kevin shared the sweet throwback selfie

Kevin and Kyra met on the set of Lemon Sky, a 1980s TV show, and married in 1988. They often admit that they "got lucky" when it came to finding each other so young.

The mom-of-two opened up about her long standing marriage when she told The Post: "Honestly, we just got lucky, there's no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young.

"I was 21 when I met him, 23 when we got married. If someone had told me when I was 21 that I was going to be married and have a kid by 23, I would have told them they were out of their minds because I was very ambitious, I was very independent.

Kyra says she "got lucky" meeting Kevin

"And then suddenly I met this person, and it was like well this was it. And I was so young and so dumb, and I can’t believe I was smart enough to do that,” she said. "No one is smart when they're 21. We're just really lucky, and it's not hard."

The famous couple share children Travis, born in 1989, and Sosie, born in 1992.

