Kevin Bacon shares video update from City on a Hill season three

Kevin Bacon has shared a fun update with fans of his hit show City on a Hill, revealing he is back on set filming for a new season. In the video, Kevin held an umbrella as it rained while he was filming, and shared: "It's cold, it's rainy, but we're shooting here, City on a Hill."

He then exclaimed: "I love my job!" The actor captioned the post: "Come rain or come shine, I love my job. Shooting #CityOnAHill. Can’t wait for you all to see it." The actor wore a blue pinstripe suit paired with a blue confetti tie and he kept warm in the cold weather with a black jacket.

City on a Hill was renewed for a third season by Showtime last summer but it has taken until the new year for filming to kick off.

The forthcoming season will consist of eight-hour-long episodes, and follows Kevin's corrupt FBI agent Jackie Rohr, who is looking to exploit Boston's criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career.

"Nice stache!" commented friend Evan Rachel Wood as fans shared their excitement.

"Been watching it again. So happy to read you are shooting again," wrote one fan as another shared: "There it is, the mustache. My husband and I love your show!"

Kevin stars as disgraced FBI agent Jackie Rohr

Despite being set in Boston, most of the show is filmed in New York, where Kevin has a beautiful home in Manhattan.

The actor splits his time between there, LA and his farm in Connecticut,where he spent a lot of the pandemic with his wife Kyra Sedgwick.

The celebrity couple are parents to two grown-up children, Travis and Sosie, who have both followed them in the entertainment industry.

Kevin and Kyra with daughter Sosie

Travis is in a band, while Sosie is an actress, and most recently starred in Mare of Easttown, alongside Kate Winslet.

Kevin and Kyra met on the set of Lemon Sky, a 1980s TV show, and married in 1988. They often admit that they "got lucky" when it came to finding each other so young.

