Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon share pride for son Travis following exciting announcement The celebrity couple are also parents to actress Sosie Bacon

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon couldn't have been more happy for their son Travis this week.

The couple's son is the singer in the band Contracult Collective, and the band revealed on Tuesday that the premiere of their new song Meek had featured in Revolver magazine.

After sharing the exciting news on the band's official Instagram account, Kyra and Kevin were among the first to like the post.

Fans were equally as proud, with one commenting: "Hell yea!" while another wrote: "So proud!" A third added: "You killed it!"

Kyra recently went to see Travis on stage at the Welcome to Rockville event in Florida. The event took place in November and the actress shared a photo on Instagram at the time of her son singing to the crowds, alongside a heartfelt message.

"My insanely talented kid rocked the house yesterday and I was lucky enough to be there!! "@welcometorockville @contracultofficial @svrtcntraclt @pma82 #proudmom," she wrote in the caption.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's son Travis' band is doing so well!

In addition to being a singer in Contracult Collective, Travis plays the guitar for black metal band, Black Anvil. He's also an audio engineer and songwriter.

His sister Sosie Bacon - an actress - has previously shared photos of her sibling on stage on her own Instagram account, and is just as proud of him as his parents are.

Kevin and Kyra with their children Travis and Sosie

Kevin and Kyra have previously spoken about their children's desire to go into their chosen careers and said they did try to sway them from working in the spotlight.

The Footloose actor suffered a very public breakdown during a slump in his own career and he didn't want his children to suffer that. Kevin told the Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle.

The celebrity couple's children are both following in their footsteps

"And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

Kyra is in agreement and said in a previous interview: "Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful. The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."

