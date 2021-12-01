Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick dote over adorable family member in unexpected photo The Hollywood couple are parents to children Sosie and Travis

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been spending the last few weeks at their home in New York with daughter Sosie, and it looks like they are having the best time!

Adding to the fun is Sosie's pet dog Chester, who is clearly doted on by his "grandparents", if Kevin's latest photo is anything to go by.

The Footloose actor took to Instagram to share a rare photo from inside their home, showing Chester looking out into the garden.

"Waiting for Grandma to come back from the store. #Chester #Granddog," Kevin wrote alongside the image.

Fans were quick to comment on the cute snapshot, with one writing: "This is too cute!" while another wrote: "Granddogs are the best." A third added: "I have a Chester as a granddog too."

Sosie – an actress in her own right – has been staying with her parents in New York due to work commitments in the city, and recently her famous dad shared a sweet video of their morning routine on social media.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick were on babysitting duties for daughter Sosie's dog Chester

In the clip, Kevin and Sosie were seen enjoying their first coffee of the day, while Kyra was still sleeping upstairs.

Giving an insight into their family dynamics, Sosie referred to her mom by her first name, as she explained to viewers: "Kyra is still sleeping."

As well as a property in New York, Kevin and Kyra also have a farmhouse in Connecticut and a home in LA, where they stayed with their son Travis for the majority of the pandemic.

Kevin and Kyra are doting parents to children Travis and Sosie

Like Sosie, Travis has gone into the entertainment industry and is the singer of a heavy metal band. Kevin and Kyra have previously spoken about their children's desire to go into their chosen careers and said they did try to sway them from working in the spotlight.

The Footloose actor suffered a very public breakdown during a slump in his own career and he didn't want his children to suffer that. Kevin told the Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle.

The celebrity couple with actress daughter Sosie

"And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

Kyra is in agreement and said in a previous interview: "Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful. The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."

