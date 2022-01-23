Kyra Sedgwick returns to social media to showcase incredible talent alongside Kevin Bacon The Hollywood star has a legion of fans around the world

Kyra Sedgwick has been keeping a low profile of late but delighted fans on Friday as she made a return to social media.

The Hollywood star was joined by husband Kevin Bacon in a new video taken from the sprawling grounds of their Connecticut farm.

In the footage, the celebrity couple sang a duet to Peter Jackson's Get Back, and fans were more than impressed by their talents.

VIDEO: Kyra Sedgwick returns to social media as she sings duet with Kevin Bacon on their farm

"You guys are just the best! Hope all is well," one wrote, while another commented: "This is the cutest post ever. Singing and playing instruments with your wife surrounded by adorable farm animals." A third added: "You two are so cute!"

Kyra herself hasn't posted on Instagram since December, but it appears she's having the time of her life spending time on her farm.

Kevin and Kyra have a beautiful farmhouse in Connecticut, where they keep many animals, including alpacas and goats.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been married since 1988

As well as their Connecticut home, they also have properties in New York and Los Angeles.

At the end of 2021, they spent several weeks at their New York home with their grown-up daughter Sosie, who was also staying in the city for work.

The couple are also parents to son Travis, and both of their children have followed in their footsteps in the entertainment industry.

Travis is in a band, while Sosie is an actress, and most recently starred in Mare of Easttown, alongside Kate Winslet.

Another look on the celebrity couple's impressive Connecticut farm

Kevin and Kyra met on the set of Lemon Sky, a 1980s TV show, and married in 1988. They often admit that they "got lucky" when it came to finding each other so young.

Kyra recently opened up about their marriage and told The Post: “Honestly, we just got lucky, there’s no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young.

"I was 21 when I met him, 23 when we got married. If someone had told me when I was 21 that I was going to be married and have a kid by 23, I would have told them they were out of their minds because I was very ambitious, I was very independent."

