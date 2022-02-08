Louise Redknapp inundated with well-wishes after being left 'absolutely heartbroken' following sad death The star has two more Shar-Peis, Lou and Sapphire

Louise Redknapp was inundated with well wishes on Monday night after she announced the sad death of her dog Blu, one of her three Shar-Peis.

The singer shared the devastating news alongside ten adorable pictures of the dog.

"I am absolutely heartbroken that we had to say goodbye to our little girl Blu early this morning," she began the caption.

"I am going to miss you so much my darling girl your escaping through the fence, chasing the squirrels out of the garden, our long walks in the woods watching you run carefree, going upstairs when we say 'bed time' and getting on mummy's bed instead of in your own and most of all your kisses and cuddles every day."

Louise shared several photos of Blu on Monday night

She continued: "I wanted to share this with you because I know so many of you follow their insta page and loved seeing what Blu and Rudi were up to and loved them as much as we did.

"We'll miss you so much, sleep tight our gorgeous Bluebells. Love you forever Mummy, Chaz and Beau Beau's Xxx."

Her friends rushed to the comments section, with Martine McCutcheon writing: "I'm so sorry Angel. Sending so much love: x."

Anastacia, who was on the same Strictly Come Dancing series as Louise, added: "I'm so sorry darling," followed by a crying face emoji, whilst Karen Hauer remarked: "So sorry lovely, sending love."

Blu was one of Louise's three dogs, she also has Sapphire and Rudi

Louise has shared several pictures of her dogs in the past and has spoken out about how special they are to her. Blu, and Rudi, one of her other Shar-Peis, even appeared on TV.

Back in 2020 they made their TV debut on a Channel 4 series called Celebrity Snoop Dogs.

Speaking about her on the show, Louise said: "This is Blu my Shar Pei. "She's been with me since she was a tiny puppy. "They're incredible guard dogs actually. She's always on patrol."