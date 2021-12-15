Louise Redknapp shows off 'fresh new look' after getting candid about Jamie Redknapp split The singer was married to Jamie Redknapp for 20 years

Louise Redknapp is ready to round off the year with a fabulous new look. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the 47-year-old showed off her "fresh" hairstyle – and she looks stunning!

Alongside a pouty mirror selfie, the mum-of-two remarked: "So the fringe is trimmed thanks @tomsmithhd @billicurrie. Christmas fresh [heart emoji]."

The social media post comes shortly after Louise got candid about her split from ex-husband, Jamie Redknapp. During a chat on Steve Anderson's Such A Good Feeling podcast, the singer confessed her mother told her she would get back with Jamie after their marriage broke down.

The couple ended their marriage of 19 years in 2017 - months after Louise completed her stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

She shared: "Mum said to me, 'You know what Lou, sometimes you have to break to come back together. You are going to have to accept that this isn't gonna go away overnight.'" At the time, the pop star had moved into her mum's home with her sons shortly after the break-up.

Louise showed off her new fringe this week

Jamie has since found love and welcomed a baby with his new wife Frida Andersson – a Swedish model.

Earlier this month, Louise was forced to rubbish claims that she is in "despair" following her ex-husband's recent baby joy.

Sharing a screenshot of a magazine cover that ran the headline "Louise's despair over Jamie's new baby" to her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "I try not to read or respond to these things but sometimes they are unavoidable. I'd really love to clarify that 'Louise' is not in despair or anything like it!!

The singer was married to Jamie Redknapp for 20 years

"I have my two gorgeous boys that I adore more than anything in the world, the best family around me and I'm having the time of my life with my career and with the most wonderful friends that a girl could hope for."

She concluded her statement: "I'd like to make it clear that I'm in the most positive of headspace and loving my life. Here's to all the ladies out there that are in control of their lives and living their very best lives!"

