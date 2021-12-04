Louise Redknapp insists she's not in 'despair' over ex Jamie's new baby The mum-of-two hit back at recent rumours

Louise Redknapp has rubbished claims that she is in "despair" following ex-husband Jamie Redknapp's recent baby joy with new wife, Frida Andersson.

Sharing a screenshot of a magazine cover that ran the headline "Louise's despair over Jamie's new baby" to her Instagram Stories on Saturday morning, Louise decided to set the record straight and tell her followers how she was really feeling.

"I try not to read or respond to these things but sometimes they are unavoidable. I'd really love to clarify that 'Louise' is not in despair or anything like it!!" she wrote over the top of the image.

"I have my two gorgeous boys that I adore more than anything in the world, the best family around me and I'm having the time of my life with my career and with the most wonderful friends that a girl could hope for."

She concluded her statement: "I'd like to make it clear that I'm in the most positive of headspace and loving my life. Here's to all the ladies out there that are in control of their lives and living their very best lives!"

The 47-year-old split from the ex-pro footballer in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. During their marriage, they welcomed two sons, Charley, 17, and Beau, 13 whom they now share custody of.

Jamie tied the knot with Swedish model Frida last month at Chelsea Registry Office in London, and the two welcomed their first child together, a son, just weeks later.

The newly married couple took to Instagram on Wednesday 24 November to announce the happy news. "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp we're so in love, mum is doing so well too. We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys," Jamie wrote as he shared a sweet photo of him beaming as he held his newborn son.

