On Sunday evening, Louise Redknapp hit the town for a night of partying and looked absolutely gorgeous in the process!

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two looked to be having the time of her life behind the bar, pouring shots for everyone with a huge smile on her face. We loved her outfit; she wore a gorgeous white silky top that really suited her. Louise often wears black so it was a lovely change to see her rock another tone.

Louise Redknapp floors fans with risqué lingerie photo in stunning transformation

Her blonde highlighted hair looked sunkissed and healthy too; she had gone for a trim with famous hairdresser Tom Smith ahead of her night out.

Louise has had a busy week. As well as her night out, she appeared on ITV's Lorraine show. The former Eternal singer rocked a pair of light denim jeans, and expertly teamed them with a chic black blazer, and accessorised in style by donning a pair of gold hoop earrings. With her blonde hair teased into a sleek and chic style, she looked fresh, glowing and ready for the early morning TV slot.

On Saturday, the 47-year-old shared a series of eye-catching looks in a new clip shared to Instagram; including a stunning throwback that showcased her fabulous figure to perfection. The glamorous singer could be seen posing in a promotional image for her time in the musical Cabaret back in 2017, where she played the female lead, Sally Bowles.

Louise’s costume didn’t leave much to the imagination, as she sat backwards on a chair wearing a see-through slip-over lacy black lingerie, stockings and suspenders.

The stylish star accessorised with strappy black heels and a bowler hat and she rocked the character’s signature black bob and red lip.

