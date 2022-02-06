Louise Redknapp floors fans with risqué lingerie photo in stunning throwback The singer looks incredible

Singer and actress Louise Redknapp shared a series of eye-catching looks in a new clip shared to Instagram at the weekend – including a stunning throwback that showcased her fabulous figure to perfection.

The glamorous 47-year-old could be seen posing in a promotional image for her time in the musical Cabaret back in 2017, where she played the female lead, Sally Bowles.

Louise’s costume didn’t leave much to the imagination, as she sat backwards on a chair wearing a see-through slip over lacy black lingerie, stockings and suspenders.

The stylish mum-of-two accessorised with strappy black heels and a bowler hat and she rocked the character’s signature black bob and red lip.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp stuns fans with risqué lingerie photo in unbelievable transformation

The stunning outfit was captioned "Sally Bowles" and was part of the "That’s not my name" social media trend, which sees celebrities share some iconic career moments before letting their followers know what they prefer to be called.

Louise's video included her appearance as a finalist on Strictly Come Dancing and her time as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, as well as a short clip from her time as "Louise from Eternal," the girl group that made her name in the '90s.

Louise looked fabulous in the throwback image

The fashionista finished the video by sweetly writing: "But you can call me Lou. X"

Her fans were quick to react, with one commenting: "Mega babe," and a second writing: "Superbly talented and stunningly beautiful."

Many others simply dropped strings of heart and fire emojis in response. The Let's Go Round Again hitmaker has long been a style icon, as she proved last week when she shared some incredible swimwear shots.

Louise recently shared a sultry bikini photo

One showed her at number one in FHM's one-off publication 100 Sexiest Women in the World, where she posed in a dark blue bikini as she gave a sultry look to the camera.

Another snap showed Louise splashing in the water in a black strapless swimsuit with cut-outs on each side that drew attention to her defined abs.

