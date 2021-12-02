Louise Redknapp is currently starring in 9 to 5: The Musical, which is touring the UK, and she posted some gorgeous photos from her time in Plymouth.

The singer and actress posted several snaps from her morning, including her reclining on an outdoor chair as the sun rose to create the perfect December morning. Louise was wrapped up warm in her dressing gown as she relaxed and scrolled through her phone inside her beautiful wooden room, with the sun's rays bathing the area and almost obscuring her.

A second photo showed off her impossibly toned legs and showcased her flawlessly smooth skin. The rising sun continued to create a perfect image as the rays glistened on her, and she wrote: "A morning cuppa made by the lovely @sonnylgrieveson."

She also shared a hilarious video of her co-star Sonny Grieveson as he busted out some of his best moves in a silk dressing gown and slippers.

Sonny also shared a small clip of Louise having a small dance on her chair, joking: "Morning Grooves. Eternal on the radio."

The star shared this sun-soaked photo

The former Eternal singer later shared the sun-soaked image on her Instagram feed, and simply wrote: "Hey Plymouth," alongside a white heart emoji.

And fans were thrilled with the post, as one wrote: "Love this pic Lou it looks so beautiful, that view is just perfect.... hope you have the most amazing last week as Violet wish I could be there xoxo."

The star looked incredible

A second added: "Beautiful photo Louise and you are one awesome lady, sweetheart," while a third commented: "Beautiful silhouette picture of you Louise."

Many others were just left speechless and left strings of heart emojis in the comments.

Louise currently stars as Violet in the 9 to 5 musical, however the show in Plymouth will be a particularly poignant one for her, as it will be her last show in the role. Starting from next year, former Brookside star Claire Sweeney will be playing the part.

