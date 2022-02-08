Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova and Sally Nugent partner up for surprising reason – fans react They make a great team!

There is no doubt that Nadiya Bychkova is a great dance teacher on Strictly Come Dancing, and this week she had a very special student – BBC presenter Sally Nugent!

Dan Walker's BBC Breakfast colleague is taking part in a charity ball and didn't hesitate in calling on Nadiya's expertise.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Nadiya posted six photos of the pair together, alongside Dan too, and revealed: "I had a real treat last week when I got to dance with my favourite @bbcbreakfast presenter … @sallynugenttv.

"Sally is taking part in the @burrowstrictlyball on the 19th March and I was giving her a few tips before she starts training."

Strictly fans went wild for Nadiya and Sally's snaps together

She continued: "I will also be judging the competition in Leeds with @mrdanwalker and we'll be performing one of our #Strictly dances. I hope he can remember it! I can't wait to support such a wonderful charity."

Sally was quick to comment on the sweet post and couldn't help but laugh at being named her "favourite BBC Breakfast presenter", tagging her colleague Dan in a cheeky dig.

Fans also loved the post and urged Strictly bosses for a female partnership in the next series.

"Female celeb partner when? next series?" one wrote, whilst a second added: "Dan Walker will be disappointed he isn't your favourite BBC breakfast presenter."

The pair were introduced to each other by Dan Walker

A third hoped that this experience would encourage Sally to join Strictly this year. "Is Sally getting prepared for this year's Strictly," one wondered.

Nadiya has been having an incredible time whilst taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing nationwide tour, despite not being able to see her daughter.

The star recently shared an emotional post, revealing she will be reunited with little Mila when it finishes in mid-February.

"I can't wait for you to join me in the UK my little princess in a couple of weeks, " she wrote alongside a sweet photo of them together.

She added: "And I am so grateful for FaceTime so I can speak to Mila every day during the tour. It's the highlight of my day."