Naga Munchetty sparks debate as she shares why she's 'gutted' The BBC Breakfast star opened up on social media

BBC Breakfast co-host Naga Munchetty took to social media at the weekend, where she confessed she was feeling "gutted" – and her followers rushed to respond, although they didn't all agree!

The down-to-earth presenter posted a tweet on Saturday referring to the Six Nations rugby results after Scotland beat England 20-17 in their first game.

She wrote: "Congratulations [Scottish flag emoji]. Am gutted for [English flag emoji]." She then added: "Great entertainment #SixNations2022."

Naga's followers were quick to share their own opinions, with one posting a string of Welsh flag emojis as they teased: "It made me feel a lot better."

Another shared that they had also been rooting for England, commenting: "It was edge of the seat and wanting to join in. Even in the last minutes I was [crossed fingers emoji] but the better team on the night won."

One fan disagreed, chiming in: "It was a really good game… could have gone either way."

Naga's post sparked comments from fans

Another suggested: I’m sorry but that was a bad decision to make so many subs, especially the only man who scored the points, put England on the back foot hence the yellow card."

A kind-hearted Scottish fan, meanwhile, was empathetic despite supporting the opposing team, replying to Naga's tweet: "England and Scotland played well, I think Scotland were lucky someone had to win. I’ll try and be magnanimous in victory you were gracious, dignity and respect to you x."

The star also shares a passion for golf with her husband James, left

Naga is a keen sportswoman herself, running regularly and enjoying playing golf on her days off from the BBC, where she hosts a radio show and has been one of the presenters of BBC One's flagship morning show for over a decade.

The busy star expressed some work-related sadness at the end of last year as she expressed her disappointment that Breakfast correspondent Ben Thompson was leaving the programme.

Tweeting in response to her colleague's announcement, Naga sweetly wrote: "I will miss you immensely on-air, but you'll always be my partner in mischief x."

