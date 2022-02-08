Jamie Redknapp expresses heartache after ex-wife Louise reveals family death The former couple have lost their dog Blu

Jamie Redknapp has expressed his sorrow over the loss of family dog Blu. His ex-wife Louise Redknapp took to social media on Monday night to share the sad news.

MORE: Inside Jamie Redknapp and wife Frida's luxurious Maldives honeymoon with baby Raphael

The following day, Jamie - who has been honeymooning with second wife Frida and their baby son Raphael - uploaded two throwback snaps of the beautiful Shar Pei. "Goodbye beautiful girl, we will miss you so much [broken heart emoji]. Blu [heart emoji]," he wrote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp's dog Blu shows fans inside singer's house

Blu belonged to the former couple and their two sons, Charlie and Beau. Louise shared a series of snaps of the beloved dog.

"I am absolutely heartbroken that we had to say goodbye to our little girl Blu early this morning," she said.

MORE: Louise Redknapp shows off 'fresh new look' after getting candid about Jamie Redknapp split

SEE: Louise Redknapp's Surrey home is ultra-chic - see inside

"I am going to miss you so much my darling girl your escaping through the fence, chasing the squirrels out of the garden, our long walks in the woods watching you run carefree, going upstairs when we say 'bed time' and getting on mummy's bed instead of in your own and most of all your kisses and cuddles every day.

One of the snaps Jamie shared with his fans

"I wanted to share this with you because I know so many of you follow their insta page and loved seeing what Blu and Rudi were up to and loved them as much as we did."

She concluded the message with: "We'll miss you so much, sleep tight our gorgeous Bluebells [heart emoji]. Love you forever Mummy, Chaz and Beau Beau's Xxx."

Louise paid this heartbreaking tribute

It seems the beloved pooch – who has been on the family since she was a puppy - predominantly lived with Louise. Meanwhile, it's been over a year since Louise and Jamie lost their rescue dog Corky, whom they adopted together in 2016 from Cyprus.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.