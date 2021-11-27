Louise Redknapp enjoys wild night out with her 'boys' after ex Jamie welcomes son The former Strictly star looked on fine form

Louise Redknapp let her hair down on Friday night to enjoy an evening of music with her "boys" following her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp welcoming a baby with his new wife.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star looked in her element as she danced and giggled while watching Steps perform at London's O2 Arena with her pals. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the singer shared a clip of herself singing along to the music while whipping her hair as she emulated the band's dance moves.

Louise looked gorgeous in her off-duty outfit, rocking an oversized T-shirt and a pair of dark denim jeans which she jazzed up with some large, hooped earrings.

She wore her hair in a high ponytail and appeared to be makeup-free, sporting a gorgeous glowing complexion.

Another image saw her posing with her arms around two male companions with a beautiful smile on her face, which she simply captioned: "Love being out with my boys."

Louise's night out comes just days after her ex-husband Jamie welcomed his first child with his new wife Frida Andersson.

The couple took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the happy news, with the former footballer sharing the first picture of his son, Raphael Anders Redknapp.

"Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp we're so In love, mum is doing so well too. We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys [heart emoji]," he wrote.

Jamie and Friday's new baby comes just weeks after the couple tied the knot at Chelsea Registry Office in London. For their surprise nuptials, the 37-year-old bride looked picture perfect in a stunning off-shoulder white dress which highlighted her blossoming baby bump, while Jamie, 48, put on a dapper display in a slick navy suit with a white shirt and black tie.

Jamie is already a father to his sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13 - both of whom he shares with Louise. Frida, on the other hand, has four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.

