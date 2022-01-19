Peter Andre makes sweet revelation about wife Emily and their two children The couple have been married since 2015

Peter Andre and his wife Emily are gearing up for the tenth anniversary since the start of their romance. But the Mysterious Girl star has revealed he needs to make some adjustments ahead of their celebrations.

Writing in his new! column, Peter told fans he had hoped to whisk Emily away to Santorini – the location of their honeymoon. However, he now has to make different plans.

"One thing about her I love, but that's also a little bit difficult, is that she won't go abroad without the kids," Peter, 48, revealed, via the Mirror. "She's scared we might get stuck somewhere and not be able to get back to them.

"I get it, but I've always said we'd spend our ten year anniversary in Santorini, out honeymoon spot, so we'll have to rethink that."

Peter and Emily have been happily married since 2015

Peter and Emily, 32, started dating in 2012 and were married three years later, in July 2015. They went on to welcome two children – Amelia, eight, and five-year-old Theo – while Emily is also a stepmother to Peter’s eldest children, Junior, 16, and Princess, 14.

Just recently, Emily shared a snapshot of a little gift they had received from Theo. The proud mum posted a picture of a present wrapped in brown paper and accompanied by a handwritten note.

Emily is a mother of two and a stepmum to Junior and Princess

She told her 412,000 followers on Instagram: "Theo wrapped us a present all by himself. In case you can't read the writing it says 'to Mum and Dad love Theo.' Too cute!!!"

Emily shared a snapshot of Theo's sweet gift

It comes after Peter's ex-wife Katie Price publicly hit out at Emily in a social media post which has since been deleted. In it, she claimed that the NHS doctor is "trying to make a career" out of media appearances and is "jealous" of Katie's relationship with her daughter Princess.

The 43-year-old also claimed that Emily had prevented Princess from visiting her mother in rehab last year.

