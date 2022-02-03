Katie Price says bond with Princess is 'unbreakable' following Emily McDonagh comments Peter and Katie have two children together

Peter Andre's ex-wife Katie Price has shared a sweet video of their daughter Princess and spoken about their close bond.

Katie, 43, took to Instagram to share a short clip her 14-year-old had sent to her.

WATCH: Peter Andre's daughter makes rare comment about parents' split

It shows Princess with her hair up in a bun and with her makeup perfectly applied as she pouts – her reflection visible in a bathroom mirror.

The teen is dressed in a dusty pink ruched dress and wearing a gold chain necklace and a ring.

Katie shared the clip of Princess on her Instagram account

Katie explained: "My absolute life @officialprincess_andre our bond is unbreakable and I love when she send me cute videos [love hearts] I love you my mini me." Princess was quick to reply to her mum, simply writing, "I love you" in the comments.

It comes after Princess's stepmum Emily MacDonagh – who married Peter in 2015 – spoke about her bond with his children.

Peter and Emily have been married since 2015

Peter shares Princess and her big brother, 16-year-old Junior with Katie, and later welcomed Amelia, eight, and Theo, five, with Emily.

"I think I take on more of a big-sister role," Emily recently told The Times. "They are lovely children and they've made my life easy, to be honest. It just sort of works, but I don't think there’s one right way of being a stepparent. I have to say I do buy parenting books - I have a fair few on my shelf."

Peter is a proud father of four

It comes after Katie publicly lashed out at Emily in a since-deleted message on Instagram. In the lengthy post, she accused the NHS doctor of "trying to make a career" out of media appearances and stated that she was "jealous" of Katie's relationship with Princess.

It was not the first time that Katie has spoken out against her ex-husband and his wife, including alleging in November that Peter was "making money from my name".

At that time, the Mysterious Girl hitmaker appeared to respond to reports, but did so indirectly, simply posting an Instagram Story which read: "I don't do stories. It's not my bag. I never get involved. Just thought I'd let anyone interested know. Nice try though."

