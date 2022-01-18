Peter Andre's son Junior gives mum Katie Price surprise gift following family drama Junior is Peter and Katie's eldest child

Peter Andre and Katie Price's eldest child, Junior, put a big smile on his mum's face this week when he presented her with a gift.

MORE: Peter Andre's video of Junior divides fans – and even the teenager is embarrassed

Katie took to Instagram Stories to share a snapshot of a new coffee cup she had received from the 16-year-old, writing: "My gorgeous @officialjuniorandre got me this," along with a series of crying laughing faces and red love hearts.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre can't stop laughing as son Junior performs Michael Jackson-inspired dance

The cup itself has been decorated with a floral arrangement along with the words: "Mum, No matter how hard life gets at least you don't have ugly children."

READ: Peter Andre's son Junior teases 'big things are happening'

MORE: Peter Andre left heartbroken after missing son Junior's big moment

Katie and Peter were married from 2005 until 2009 and together share two children – Junior and his younger sister, Princess, 14. She has since gone on to welcome a further three children, while Peter shares two kids – Amelia, eight, and five-year-old Theo – with his wife, Emily.

Katie shared a snapshot of her gift from Junior

It comes after Emily revealed she had received a gift from little Theo. The proud mum shared a snapshot of a present wrapped in brown paper and accompanied by a handwritten note.

READ: Peter Andre's wife Emily details experience with 'mum guilt' after Katie Price's backlash

MORE: Peter Andre shares peek inside daughter Amelia's 8th birthday celebrations

She told her 412,000 followers on Instagram: "Theo wrapped us a present all by himself. In case you can't read the writing it says 'to Mum and Dad love Theo.' Too cute!!!"

Emily proudly posted a picture of Theo's present

Just recently, Katie publicly hit out at Emily in a social media post which has since been deleted. In it, she claimed that the NHS doctor is "trying to make a career" out of media appearances and is "jealous" of Katie's relationship with her daughter Princess.

READ: Peter Andre's wife Emily inundated with support after Katie Price's online rant

MORE: Peter Andre publicly supports wife Emily amid Katie Price row

The 43-year-old also claimed that Emily had prevented Princess from visiting her mother in rehab last year.

Peter and Katie have been married since 2015

Peter, 48, and Emily have chosen not to respond to Katie's post, but last week the star gave Emily his full support as she shared a post about mental health.

The 32-year-old posted a clip in support of app We Are Mentor 360 – described as a 'Pocket Life Coach' – and her proud husband was among the first to comment, sweetly posting two red love hearts in the comments section.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.