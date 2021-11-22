Exclusive: Blake Shelton's 'real' character revealed by Cassadee Pope to HELLO! Blake mentored Cassadee on The Voice

Blake Shelton has been praised by Cassadee Pope who has revealed how the country star has inspired her own career.

EXCLUSIVE: Cassadee Pope reveals how Taylor Swift inspired upcoming 2022 tour plans

Cassadee, 32, won The Voice in 2012 after being mentored by Blake, and has shared with HELLO! how the singer "is just as warm and friendly to people behind the camera as he is with those you see, like the other coaches".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cassadee Pope picks Blake Shelton on The Voice

"He treats people with respect," she added, revealing that she learned how to act in the industry by simply "just observing how he navigates his career".

The pair haven't seen each other in years but the star shared that he reaches out to congratulate her on big career moments, and that he even let her use his Nashville bar Ole Red for an album launch.

MORE: Blake Shelton sent this surprising text to Ariana Grande over The Voice rumors

MORE: Gwen Stefani celebrates husband Blake Shelton's incredible career milestone

"He is super supportive," said Cassadee.

Blake is currently on his 21st season with the hit show, winning eight times he is the coach with the highest number of wins.

Blake with Cassadee on The Voice in 2012

He previously won with Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee (Season 3) and Danielle Bradbery (Season 4). He also won with Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11) and Chloe Kohanski (Season 13), Todd Tilghman (Season 18) and most recently Cam Anthony in season 20.

The show has also given Blake a family as in 2021 he married Gwen Stefani, who he met on the NBC series when she was also a mentor.

They have dueted on two hit songs, including Happy Anywhere and Nobody But You and Gwen has regularly joined Blake on stage, most recently during his recent Friends and Heroes tour.

Their big day was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic

In September posted a video shared by fans, admitting "it's hard to explain what it feels like to get up on stage w @blakeshelton and sing 2 number one country radio hits Live in Nashville!"

"Never saw it coming but wow I'll take it!" she added.

Their big day was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic but they decided to marry in a small and intimate ceremony in June with few family members.

Gwen, 51, was joined by sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and six-year-old Apollo, whom she welcomed during her marriage to Gavin Rossdale.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox