Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton share heartfelt video with fans to mark special milestone The No Doubt singer and country star married in July 2021

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are Happy Anywhere. The couple celebrated six months of marriage this January and commemorated the milestone by staying true to how they met, singing together!

Blake took to Instagram to share the intimate moment between the two as they sang their song, Happy Anywhere, lovingly looking into each other's eyes while he played the guitar.

Gwen was in her usual stunning glam looking fabulous – and in love – in a green leather jacket.

VIDEO: Blake Shelton pays tribute to Gwen Stefani

The couple met in 2014 while they both coached on The Voice, and got married in Blake's Oklahoma ranch in July 2021, the very place they got engaged in October 2020.

Though they keep their family life private, Blake has revealed small glimpses of their new blended family.

Blake Shelton looked back on a special moment with Gwen Stefani

Gwen, 52, shares three kids with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, fifteen, Zuma, thirteen, and Apollo, seven.

The singers spent their first holiday as a family of five this past Thanksgiving, of which Gwen said: "We have a new house there, we have a new life there. So, it's going to be our first married Thanksgiving, very grateful, very excited."

Blake and Gwen tied the knot in 2021

Blake knew just how to make a lasting impression on the kids as their new stepfather, and helped them make a bacon-wrapped turkey he said the kids were set on making.

The happy couple with Gwen's sons

The country star paid tribute to their new life, which they spend living between Oklahoma and Los Angeles, in an emotional video reminiscing on their 2021 highlights.

It of course included candid images of the couple, the last one a stunning picture of the two on their wedding day, with Blake behind the wheel and Gwen in a romantic Vera Wang gown, bouquet in hand, smiling ear to ear.

