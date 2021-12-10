Gwen Stefani stuns in waist-cinching dress as she celebrates exciting news with fans Mrs Blake Shelton got fans in the holiday mood

Gwen Stefani had her fans jumping for joy on Thursday as she shared some exciting news to get them in the holiday spirit.

The No Doubt frontwoman looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging blue dress with ruched detailing and floral embellishment as she posed among several wrapped presents beneath a silver Christmas tree. Gwen added a luscious pink lip and subtle smokey eye, wearing her blonde locks in a high ponytail that cascaded down her chest.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani dazzles in festive mini dress

While many of her followers were blown away by her head-turning appearance, it was her announcement that really left them giddy with excitement.

Gwen wrote: "Let the gxmas festivities begin!! Come and watch my fave Christmas movie #Elf with me… #WillFerrell I'm ur biggest fan!"

She added: "I’ll be hosting a night at the movies with @imax for one night only. Monday, December 13th at 5pm pt/8pm et. be there gxmas."

Her fans were quick to react, with one responding: "Beautiful Sexy Gorgeous Goddess, All I want for Christmas is You!"

Gwen looked gorgeous in her pretty blue dress

A second said: "Omg! My favourite movie its Elf and I love u so much, Gwen. Best duet ever." A third added: "Sweet Elf is one of my favorite Christmas movies too! I’ll definitely be tuning in can’t wait! Love you, Gwen."

Gwen has certainly been getting in the holiday mood this month. Last week, she performed at the Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration to mark the countdown to Christmas and she looked flawless in several festive outfits.

Gwen has rocked several festive outfits already this month

Sharing a clip on Instagram, Gwen resembled a gingerbread creation in a mini dress that featured brown paneling, while the top half of the dress resembled candy canes. The dress was even decorated with little gingerbread men and stunning emeralds.

As she twirled around, she unveiled another stunning look wearing a red sparkling dress with a fur lining.

Her final ensemble was one of her best as she looked like an ice queen in a gorgeous white dress that perfectly hugged her figure. In her caption, she teased: "It's December…u know what that means #christmas #disney gx."

