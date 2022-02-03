Gavin Rossdale raises questions with sweet photo of sons he shares with Gwen Stefani The former couple have three boys together

Gavin Rossdale is a doting dad to the trio of children he shares with his ex-wife, Gwen Stefani, and he delighted his fans when he shared a photo alongside two of them on Instagram.

But while the snapshot showed just how much fun Apollo, seven, and Kingston, 15, had been having with their father over the summer, his social media followers pointed out there was someone missing.

MORE: Gwen Stefani melts hearts with youngest son after awkward encounter with ex Gavin Rossdale

Middle son, Zuma, 13, was noticeably absent from the image of the three of them surfing out at sea and fans, at the time, quickly began asking where he was.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani and husband Blake Shelton thrill fans as they perform together

"Where's Zuma?" asked one, before another suggested that maybe the youngster feels "too cool," for photos. A third said they'd noticed he rarely appears on his mother's Instagram either and they all missed seeing the teen.

Whatever the reason for his absence, Zuma made up for it when he recently celebrated Gavin's daughter, Daisy Lowe's, birthday alongside his famous family.

The youngster made sure he was front and center for the celebration which was documented in several Instagram posts.

READ: Gwen Stefani's son receives heartfelt message from famous sister Daisy Lowe

RELATED: Gavin Rossdale pays emotional tribute to lookalike son Kingston

When Zuma turned 13 last year, Gavin also posted a heartfelt message to his boy.

Alongside a video of Zuma showing off his impressive boxing skills, he wrote: "my sweetest boy turns 13 - @zuma_rossdale21 you - young man are the most precious part of my life - thanks for all the light you bring - also head of security position is open."

Gavin was out with his oldest and youngest sons

Gwen also posted some photos of her son on social media and wrote: "Happy 13th b day to my Zuma baby. We love u so much!! gx."

The Bush rocker and No Doubt star split back in 2016 after 13 years of marriage but have continued to co-parent their offspring successfully.

READ: Gavin Rossdale shares moving family picture after ex Gwen Stefani's wedding

MORE: Gwen Stefani's son appears in very rare photo with sister - and he looks so different

After their breakup, Gavin said he was "trying to be a really good dad," and he continues to be so.

Zuma and his siblings looked so happy celebrating Daisy's birthday

He admitted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, it was very difficult as he had to be apart from them more than usual.

MORE: Gavin Rossdale and daughter Daisy Lowe: how they overcame their broken bond

READ: Gwen Stefani's ex Gavin Rossdale has second Instagram account dedicated to their children

Talking to Trunk Nation, he said: "I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma. They're on a 10,000 acre ranch. It's okay for now and that is a real big dilemma for parents with split custody.

Gavin paid a sweet tribute to Zuma on his birthday

"You're more mindful of like, I know who's around me – no one. And I know who's bringing me the corona – no one is.

"But you send your kids out to someone else and they come back to you, and now you're prone to whoever they're with. It's a tricky one for all divorced parents."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.