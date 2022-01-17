Gwen Stefani's ex Gavin Rossdale has second Instagram account dedicated to their children Gwen and Gavin split in 2015

Gwen Stefani and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale might have called time on their marriage, but they are completely dedicated to their three sons together: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and seven-year-old Apollo.

While both proud parents occasionally share snapshots of their children, 56-year-old Gavin has a second Instagram account which he has entirely dedicated to his boys.

In May last year, the musician decided to open a new page titled Eat With Gavin Rossdale, documenting his passion for food. His bio reads: "E.A.T – this is for my boys and those I love – food in an act of love – sustainability is the key [black heart]."

For his profile picture, Gavin has chosen a snapshot showing him sat at a dinner table with his two youngest sons, Zuma and Apollo. Both boys also feature on the account, with Zuma seemingly sharing his father's love of cooking.

Gavin has dedicated his second Instagram account to his sons

Eldest son Kingston hasn't yet appeared in the photos – but he is clearly supportive. The teen is among the Eat With Gavin Rossdale's 5,125 followers.

Former couple Gwen and Gavin were married for 14 years before their divorce was finalised in 2016. The singer is also a father to model Daisy Lowe from his previous relationship with Pearl Lowe.

Son Zuma has featured a number of times on the account

In a 2017 interview with the Sun, Gavin made rare comments about his split from Gwen and admitted it was "shocking for everyone".

"For me, it was about being solid [for our sons] and silent but respectful of Gwen. That's what it'll be forever," he continued. "Those days were the worst days ever. It's all a bit of a blur."

Proud dad Gavin pictured with his four children

Gavin further explained: "We had 20 years together and that in itself is pretty incredible. It's a lifetime. I still think she's incredible. It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children.

"There were a lot of positives, and with time they'll become more and more obvious."

