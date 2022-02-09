Wow! Nicole Scherzinger has taken to Instagram to share a series of new photos with her fans – and she has totally transformed!

Nicole, 43, posted five images in total, rocking a striking blonde wig as she showcased a series of bold outfits.

In the first, the star can be seen wearing a statement red gown, featuring a daring thigh high split and a bold one-shoulder design; in a later image, she is wearing a sheer black gown with long draping sleeves.

Fans went wild for Nicole's transformation. "This blonde WHATTTTT!" wrote one alongside a string of love heart eyes. "Yasss Queen Scherz!" said a second. "Omg that hair! I'm speechless! your beauty is insane," remarked a third.

Nicole looks completely different with blonde hair

It comes one month after the singer had to share some disappointing news with her followers – the upcoming Pussycat Dolls reunion tour has had to be cancelled.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Nicole confirmed: "Thank you to everyone who had tickets to see PCD — we are so appreciative of your support and loyalty! With the ever evolving circumstances surrounding the pandemic, I understand the decision that the tour dates had to be canceled.

The Pussycat Dolls reunion tour has been cancelled

"I have invested a huge amount of time, creative energy and my own finances into bringing this project back to life, and while I'm naturally incredibly saddened by this decision, I am also very proud of what we were able to achieve in the short amount of time we had together before COVID.

The girl group were founded back in 1995

"I can't put into words the amount of love, admiration and gratitude I have for the other girls in the group, and the fans that have supported us. Stay safe and healthy - Love and blessings."

The Pussycat Dolls had been gearing up for their first tour in more than a decade since they reunited to perform on The X Factor UK in 2019. All members were planning to return for the tour, entitled Unfinished Business, with the exception of Melody Thornton.

