Nicole Scherzinger unrecognisable with blonde hair and risqué sheer dress

The Pussycat Dolls star transformed!

Wow! Nicole Scherzinger has taken to Instagram to share a series of new photos with her fans – and she has totally transformed!

Nicole, 43, posted five images in total, rocking a striking blonde wig as she showcased a series of bold outfits.

In the first, the star can be seen wearing a statement red gown, featuring a daring thigh high split and a bold one-shoulder design; in a later image, she is wearing a sheer black gown with long draping sleeves.

Fans went wild for Nicole's transformation. "This blonde WHATTTTT!" wrote one alongside a string of love heart eyes. "Yasss Queen Scherz!" said a second. "Omg that hair! I'm speechless! your beauty is insane," remarked a third.

Nicole looks completely different with blonde hair

It comes one month after the singer had to share some disappointing news with her followers – the upcoming Pussycat Dolls reunion tour has had to be cancelled.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Nicole confirmed: "Thank you to everyone who had tickets to see PCD — we are so appreciative of your support and loyalty! With the ever evolving circumstances surrounding the pandemic, I understand the decision that the tour dates had to be canceled.

pussycat-dolls

The Pussycat Dolls reunion tour has been cancelled

"I have invested a huge amount of time, creative energy and my own finances into bringing this project back to life, and while I'm naturally incredibly saddened by this decision, I am also very proud of what we were able to achieve in the short amount of time we had together before COVID.

pussycat-dolls-throwback

The girl group were founded back in 1995

"I can't put into words the amount of love, admiration and gratitude I have for the other girls in the group, and the fans that have supported us. Stay safe and healthy - Love and blessings."

The Pussycat Dolls had been gearing up for their first tour in more than a decade since they reunited to perform on The X Factor UK in 2019. All members were planning to return for the tour, entitled Unfinished Business, with the exception of Melody Thornton.

