Nicole Scherzinger's sun-kissed new selfie turns heads

Nicole Scherzinger knows how to make a stunning statement with her fashion and swimsuit photos, but with her latest social media post, she simply let her beauty shine.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger rocks daring black dress for new photoshoot

The singer took to Instagram to share a sun-kissed selfie of herself from the inside of her car, as her hair cascaded over one side of her face in luscious curls.

She wore a pastel blue hoodie in the shot and sported nude make-up as she calmly smiled.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger gets fans talking with latest bikini video

In the caption, she delivered a heartfelt message as she wrote: "New year, a new day! Another opportunity of seeing life with a little more compassion, gratitude, zest, and love."

Many of her fellow celebrities were quite stunned by the snap, with Zooey Deschanel commenting: "Pretty pretty!!!" with a heart emoji, and Titus Burgess writing: "Stunning as always." Many others simply dropped more heart emojis.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger wows in bodycon sparkles with positive message for fans

"This is pretty stunning," a fan commented, with another also adding: "YOU BETTER SLAY SIS," and a third saying: "You are endlessly beautiful sis."

Nicole stunned in a new sun-kissed selfie

The former Pussycat Dolls star started the year off with a bang as she revealed she was on the cover of the January issue of BASIC Magazine.

She shared pictures from the cover shoot, where she looked downright incredible as she donned a red gown, almost like a heightened version of a flamenco dress, featuring gigantic pleats in the skirt that cascaded around her.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger turns up the heat in leather leggings for romantic photo with Thom Evans

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger commands attention in sizzling bikini as she frolics on the beach with Thom Evans

It was her legs that really stole the show, though, as they were bronzed and glistened in the dim light while she held on to them.

They were accentuated further with a pair of stark black heels in contrast to the red dress, further highlighting it with her jet black hair and bold red lip.

The singer donned a cascading red gown for the cover of BASIC Magazine

Nicole struck a more seductive pose in the second shot she shared, bringing her leg up to her chest as she stared straight at the camera.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.