Nicole Scherzinger turns up the heat in leather leggings for romantic photo with Thom Evans Gorgeous!

Nicole Scherzinger always knows how to command attention, and the star proved that on Wednesday as she posed up a storm in some leather leggings.

DISCOVER: Nicole Scherzinger's bikini body is incredible - here are her fitness secrets

The former Pussycat Dolls singer spent Christmas with her boyfriend Thom Evans and her family and she took some dreamy photos with all of them. In one, she and Thom looked lovingly at each other as they sat on a wooden bench, surrounded by a wood-paneled wall, some wooden snowflakes and some Christmas birds. But the true star of the show was the Poison singer's daring leather leggings that perfectly hugged her figure.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger strolls along the beach in a neon bikini

She paired her trousers with some sparkly shoes and a risqué top that featured a cutaway just underneath her neck.

SEE: Nicole Scherzinger brings back the heat in a neon bikini in beachside photos

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger wows in the most spectacular hooded gown for big stage debut

Nicole also shared a photo with her whole family and Thom taken in the same setting, a snap of the family at church and her cooking up some delicious looking chicken dumplings and pie.

In her caption, the Masked Singer star wrote: "Jesus, chicken n dumplings, & pie! My favorite time of the year! Happy Holidays y'all."

Fans were impressed with Nicole's festive time, as one complimented: "You all look great, your mom is shining extra bright," and another added: "I swear everytime you post I'm literally screaming."

Nicole enjoyed a Christmas with her family

Others commented on the strength of her relationship with rugby ace Thom, as one posted: "True love," and a second said: "Love this for you."

SEE: Nicole Scherzinger is as statuesque as ever in a sensational cut-out white gown

READ: Thom Evans gets fans talking after sharing new baby photos - see what Nicole Scherzinger has to say!

The couple recently enjoyed some time together in Dubai, and the singer looked sensational in a tiny bikini as the pair hit the beach together.

Nicole and Thom recently spent some time in Dubai

The brunette stunner showcased her statuesque figure in a sizzling animal-print bikini complete with a halter neck design and string detail. With her dark tresses left loose in sleek waves, Nicole radiated a gorgeous glow with burnt orange lipstick and well-defined eyes.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger takes her fashion to new heights in dynamite pictures in a beautiful dress

SEE: Nicole Scherzinger sets screens alight in sensational pink sequined catsuit

Sharing a video of both her and her beau jamming to some music, the singer remarked: "@te11 is always there for the vibe checks." She also added: "When you're absolutely into the vibes.. but he's vibing even more."

Fans went wild and were quick to comment, with one writing: "Oooh I love that you guys are matching!" Another said: "You are a beautiful, sexy, gorgeous goddess." A third post read: "Y'all always have the best vibes when you're together."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.