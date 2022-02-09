Gemma Atkinson causes a stir in thigh-high slit dress - and Gorka Marquez has the best reaction The Strictly stars recently celebrated their 4th anniversary

Gemma Atkinson knows a thing or two about glamourous style! The former Strictly Come Dancing star put her best foot forward as she stepped out for the BRIT Awards on Tuesday night.

The 37-year-old, who recently celebrated her fourth anniversary with fiancé Gorka Marquez, showcased her gorgeous curves in a dark blue silky number which featured a thigh-high slit and an asymmetrical neckline.

With her blonde tresses left loose in sleek waves, Gemma rounded off her look with strappy gold heels and a delicate bangle to match.

She even shared a series of snapshots of her look, and remarked: "Brits! Let’s Goooooo. Thank you @cintalondon for painting my face in literally 17 mins!"

The post was bombarded with messages from fans and friends alike, with her partner adding a string of heart and flame emojis. He later wrote: "My woman." Good mate Gethin Jones remarked: "Gorgeous x."

Gemma shared a series of snaps of her amazing outfit

One fan stated: "You always look smoking hot but do you know your lovely personality always shines through so much more." Another post read: "Absolutely breathtakingly beautiful as always xx enjoy yourselves xx."

Over the weekend, both Gemma and Gorka marked four years of their relationship. "Four and counting," the professional dancer gushed. "To keep making memories and writing more pages in our story…. Te AMO @glouiseatkinson.

Alongside a collage of throwback snaps, Gemma said: "4 years. You lucky sod. This song will forever be ours… 'Go away!….But, come back yeh?' @gorka_marquez."

The actress looked phenomenal

The couple met on the set of Strictly in 2017 when the actress and presenter made it to the final with Aljaz Skorjanec. Gemma began dating Gorka after the series ended and welcomed their daughter Mia on 4 July 2019.

The pair got engaged on Valentine's Day last year and shared a romantic selfie that showed Gemma's sparkling diamond ring. "Valentine's forever... Of course, I said yes," she beamed.

