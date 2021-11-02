Strictly Come Dancing fans were in for a treat after Gorka Marquez shared two gorgeous snaps of his fiancée Gemma Atkinson in honour of Halloween.

Although the pair were not dressed in costume, the lovebirds - who got engaged on Valentine's Day - looked really relaxed and care-free. "My trick or treat [heart emoji] @glouiseatkinson," the professional dancer simply wrote.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Gorgeous couple with a beautiful daughter." Another stated: "Oh... dashing." A third post read: "Beautiful pic of you both you look so happy."

It comes a few weeks after Gorka's celebrity partner Katie McGlynn was sent home from Strictly. There had been rumours that Gemma wasn't happy with her fiancé's partner, and a fan asked Gorka if the former Emmerdale star had ever been "unhappy" with any of his partners on the show.

"Apparently the press has said I've disliked all of them," Gemma responded later on Steph's Packed Lunch. "In fact, I read an article saying I was to blame for Saturday because they [Gorka and Katie] lacked chemistry because they were fearful of me.

She added: "I said to you, Katie is from up North, she lives near us, take her for coffee and dinners. "She also reflected on the intimate nature of some of the dances, which sees celebrities and their dance partners dancing incredibly close together.

One of the cute pictures Gorka shared with Gemma

"I know how daunting it is as when I danced with Aljaz [Skorjanec], I met Janette [Manrara] and I knew he was a married man. The Rumba was difficult as you've got to be so sensual.

"Janette took me aside and said 'You're dancing. It's an acting job for the night, please go for it and don't hold back because of me' so, I never want Gorka's partners to feel they have to hold back because of me.

"In the same respect that if I did an acting job and had to kiss someone, I wouldn't want him piping up. I'm always encouraging. You've been lucky, you've had ace partners."

Gorka then added: "For me, I know there are a lot of rumours about the Strictly curse, but I can guarantee you that for all of us it is a job and we know we have to get into character. It is just a job and we love our job."

