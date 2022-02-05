Strictly's Gorka Marquez has fans convinced Gemma Atkinson is pregnant after special post The Strictly stars are already parents to daughter Mia

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson had a special moment to celebrate on Saturday, but fans initially thought the pair were welcoming a second child.

PHOTOS: Strictly pros and their adorable babies – from Pasha Kovalev to Gorka Marquez

The couple are already doting parents to daughter Mia, and have been open about wanting to welcome more children in the future. But Gorka's beautiful post was actually the marking of the fourth anniversary of him and fiancé Gemma starting their relationship. To celebrate the romantic moment, the Strictly pro shared several photos of him with his beloved, as well as their daughter.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gorka Marquez and baby daughter have adorable argument

Three of the snaps came from a beautiful date the pair had been on, and Gorka kissed Gemma on the cheek before she pretended to be repulsed and then he stuck his tongue out at her. The final shot featured them as a family-of-three as they walked hand-in-hand with Mia.

SEE: Gorka Marquez and daughter Mia's matching shoes are beyond cute

READ: Strictly's Gorka Marquez makes surprise comment about pairings for show

It was Gorka's caption that got fans thinking, as he teased: "Four and counting," alongside a heart emoji. He then added: "To keep making memories and writing more pages in our story….Te AMO @glouiseatkinson."

His followers were quick to share their thoughts, as one said: "I thought that meant you're pregnant?! But you mean 4 years?"

A second posted: "I thought that was another baby announcement! Congrats xx," and a third commented: "Oh I really hope you are expecting again! Love love love!"

Gorka and Gemma celebrated their fourth anniversary

Many others wished the pair a happy anniversary, including Gorka's Strictly co-star Karen Hauer who penned: "You guys are the best."

Gemma also had a special message for her beau as she shared a video montage of some of their happiest memories together. "4 years. You lucky sod," she wrote. "This song will forever be ours… 'Go away!….But, come back yeh?' @gorka_marquez."

MORE: Gorka Marquez makes surprise revelation about upcoming wedding to Gemma Atkinson

MORE: Strictly's Motsi Mabuse causes confusion as she refers to Gemma Atkinson as Gorka Marquez's 'wife'

Her post was set to the tune of Pink's Leave Me Alone (I'm Lonely).

Speaking on Steph's Packed Lunch last year, Gemma opened up about her hopes to have another baby with Gorka, explaining: "I'm at the stage where I want a sister or brother for Mia."

Fans thought they were announcing a second pregnancy

"The first few months of Mia's life, I kept saying to my partner, Gorka, I'm not going through that again. I've now come of it and I feel I could."

Despite her love for her daughter, the actress has been open about her traumatic birth experience as she revealed she had needed a c-section.

READ: Gemma Atkinson reveals heart-wrenching week with daughter Mia

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares video of Strictly star Gorka Marquez following hospital scare

"All these things were going through my mind, what did I do that caused all that to happen? I was telling myself for weeks and weeks I'd failed at childbirth," she said.

"I was having horrible dreams that someone was going to take Mia from me. I remember my mum running in my bedroom and I was sat up screaming, sweating."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.