Gorka Marquez makes surprise revelation about upcoming wedding to Gemma Atkinson

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez will soon be marking one year since they got engaged. And it seems wedding planning has taken a back seat for the couple, who are parents to two-year-old Mia.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson reveals desire for second baby with Strictly's Gorka Marquez

Appearing on Friday's Steph's Packed Lunch, Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka – who was joined on the show with fellow pro Karen Hauer – was probed over their wedding plans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson responds to feud rumours with Gorka's dance partners

Asked whether there was a date for his wedding, the 31-year-old replied: "No we haven't! We're too busy! We are always saying, 'we need to pick a date'.

MORE: Gorka Marquez leaves fans swooning with romantic snaps of Gemma Atkinson

Exclusive: Gemma Atkinson on the challenges of bringing up baby Mia

"We were talking the other day and we really need to book a holiday. We've been doing that for the last two years and haven’t booked one yet. We're just living and we're happy like that."

Also on the show, chef Simon Rimmer revealed that he was instrumental in bringing Gorka and Gemma together. Steph said: "Weren't you on their first date with them?" To which, Simon replied: "Yes, we went to Nando's!"

Gemma and Gorka got engaged last Valentine's Day

Gorka quipped: "The first time me and Gemma went for a coffee, he was there. The first time we went for dinner, he was there again. The first time that we…" Simon then jumped in and said: "NO I wasn't…I was just sitting at the end of the bed watching…" leading to a roar of laughter through the studio.

Gemma and Gorka met on the set of Strictly in 2017 when the actress and presenter made it to the final with Aljaz Skorjanec. They began dating after the series ended and welcomed their daughter Mia on 4 July 2019.

The pair got engaged on Valentine's Day last year and shared a romantic selfie that showed Gemma's sparkling diamond ring. "Valentine's forever... Of course, I said yes," she beamed.

Steph's Packed Lunch airs weekdays at 12.30pm on Channel 4

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.