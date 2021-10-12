Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have been together for three years now, with the couple getting engaged earlier this year on Valentine's Day.

On Tuesday, the pair appeared together on Steph's Packed Lunch following the weekend's edition of Strictly Come Dancing, which sadly saw the Spanish pro and celebrity partner Katie McGlynn exit the competition. There had been rumours that Gemma wasn't happy with her fiancé's partner, and a fan asked Gorka if the former Emmerdale star had ever been "unhappy" with any of his partners on the show.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson responds to feud rumours

"Apparently the press has said I've disliked all of them," Gemma responded. "In fact, I read an article saying I was to blame for Saturday because they [Gorka and Katie] lacked chemistry because they were fearful of me.

She added: "I said to you, Katie is from up North, she lives near us, take her for coffee and dinners."

She also reflected on the intimate nature of some of the dances, which sees celebrities and their dance partners dancing incredibly close together.

"I know how daunting it is as when I danced with Aljaz [Skorjanec], I met Janette [Manrara] and I knew he was a married man. The Rumba was difficult as you've got to be so sensual.

Gorka and Katie were eliminated at the weekend

"Janette took me aside and said 'You're dancing. It's an acting job for the night, please go for it and don't hold back because of me' so, I never want Gorka's partners to feel they have to hold back because of me.

"In the same respect that if I did an acting job and had to kiss someone, I wouldn't want him piping up. I'm always encouraging. You've been lucky, you've had ace partners."

Gorka then added: "For me, I know there are a lot of rumours about the Strictly curse, but I can guarantee you that for all of us it is a job and we know we have to get into character. It is just a job and we love our job."

Gemma spoke about the show's 'sensual' routines

Katie and Gorka departed the competition following their American Smooth, which saw them take on the roles of Cruella and Pongo, and following their departure Gemma was full of praise for Katie.

The mother-of-one shared a photo of the couple taken during Saturday's show and wrote: "@katiexmcglynn you should be SO proud of yourself.

"Doing those dances with practically no rehearsal time at all is incredible! I struggled with 8hrs a day never mind 3hrs! You did ace! The best team. You did yourself and Gorks Proud!"

