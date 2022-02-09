JoAnna Garcia Swisher mourns heartbreaking death in emotional tribute

JoAnna Garcia Swisher has paid an emotional tribute to her friend Chris following his passing.

MORE: JoAnna Garcia Swisher's husband shows his support for her in the sweetest way

Taking to Instagram, the Sweet Magnolias star penned a heartfelt message alongside a picture of the pair together.

It read: "There are some people and some things in life that are so pure and special that it's hard to even describe how much they mean to you.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Sweet Magnolias' JoAnna Garcia Swisher in season 2 of Sweet Magnolias

"The magic they possess is so undeniable and potent. And everyone who is lucky enough to be in its orbit, felt it.

MORE: Sweet Magnolias fans boycott season two amid controversy

MORE: Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter appears in Sweet Magnolias - details

"This is you, Chris. You were so generous with your love, your fierce loyalty, your laughter and especially with your vulnerability. I will miss your giant hugs and I'm grateful we never missed the chance to say 'I love you', I will miss your smile and the twinkle in your eye, even when I knew things were not easy. I wish we still had you earthside, so many of us do.

"But I can only imagine the way your soul will move mountains beyond. I love you."

JoAnna Garcia Swisher shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late friend

JoAnna's heartfelt tribute follows on from some far more positive news that she shared online over the weekend.

MORE: Jamie Lynn Spears inundated with support after sharing heartbreaking hospital photo

MORE: JoAnna Garcia Swisher shares her delight at Sweet Magnolias latest achievement

The actress – who plays Maddie Townsend in Sweet Magnolias – posted her excitement after finding out that the Netflix show had ranked in number one spot in the Top 10 in the U.S. Today ranking.

JoAnna plays the lead character in the popular show, and this season was a family affair as her husband Nick Swisher made a cameo appearance in one of the episodes.

The actress is starring in season 2 of Sweet Magnolias

The star has been married to Nick for 11 years and the former professional baseball player couldn't be prouder of his wife's work.

MORE: Sweet Magnolias: see the cast and their real families

MORE: Bridgerton star Ruby Barker talks future of show - and we're intrigued!

Taking to Instagram after Netflix released the next instalment of the show, Nick shared the trailer of the hit show, alongside a heartfelt message.

"It's finally here!! The wait is over!! I'm so excited and so proud of you baby!! This show is absolutely amazing!!" he began.

"I can't wait for everyone to find out #whoisinthecar finally! The girls and I love you so much @jogarciaswisher! Awesome work princess! #sweetmagnolias."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.