JoAnna Garcia Swisher's husband shows his support for her in the sweetest way The Sweet Magnolias star has a supportive partner

JoAnna Garcia Swisher has been overwhelmed by the response following the release of series two of Sweet Magnolias.

And her husband Nick Swisher is the most supportive fan of all! Taking to Instagram after Netflix released the next instalment of the show, Nick shared the trailer alongside a heartfelt message.

"It's finally here!! The wait is over!! I'm so excited and so proud of you baby!! This show is absolutely amazing!!" he began.

"I can't wait for everyone to find out #whoisinthecar finally! The girls and I love you so much @jogarciaswisher! Awesome work princess! #sweetmagnolias."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Love this show so much and your wife is the magic that makes it beautiful," while another wrote: "Congrats on all the success! Hard work and a supportive family, nothing better!" A third added: "This was well worth the wait!"

Nick Swisher shared his support for his wife JoAnna Garcia Swisher in Sweet Magnolias

What's more, Nick had a cameo appearance in the show, which was also picked up on by many of his followers.

He wasn't the only family member who made an appearance in series two either, as Jamie Lynn Spears' three-year-old daughter Ivey also had a small part in it.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Nick Swisher have been married for 11 years

JoAnna plays lead character Maddie Townsend in the popular program, a mother-of-three who is going through a somewhat messy divorce from her husband Bill.

The actress shared her joy over the weekend after discovering that it had reached the top spot in the Top 10 in the U.S. Today ranking.

The Sweet Magnolias star plays Maddie Townsend on the hit Netflix show

JoAnna has been married to former professional baseball player Nick since 2010, and marked 11 years of marriage in December.

The pair tied the knot after a year of dating in a romantic ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida. Now over ten years into their marriage, the couple now have two young daughters: Emerson, eight, and Sailor, five.

