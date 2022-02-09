Ginger Zee's husband Ben Aaron undergoes agonizing procedure - and we can barely watch The couple have been married since 2014

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee isn't the only one who knows how to steal the limelight in her family...her husband, Ben Aaron, is a master at it too.

The meteorologist's TV star hubby shot a segment at a beauty salon and as well as conducting some treatments on clients himself, he had his armpits waxed.

Ben shared a clip on Instagram and one look will make you wince. In a scene reminiscent of the 40-Year-Old Virgin, the dad-of-two laid down on a treatment table and let the beautician rip off his underarm hair.

WATCH: Ginger Zee's husband undergoes very painful-looking procedure on TV

Ben shrieked in agony as they stripped him of his hair, but the people doing the chore were clearly amused - as were his social media followers.

"Soooooo glad you’re back on Instagram, you always make me laugh," wrote one, while another added: "Your commitment to your segments is real."

While both Ginger and Ben have reduced the amount of family content they put on social media, they've had their fans in hysterics with their antics on more than one occasion.

Ginger shares her two sons with Ben

So much so, that they've been asked in the past if they'd consider working together on TV.

"Have you and Ben talked about doing a tv show together?" one inquisitive social media follower asked during a Q&A with Ginger, to which she responded: "We did one for @diynetwork and would love to do another."

Fans would love for Ginger and Ben to work together on TV

The fun-loving couple did indeed gut their house and transform it on the popular renovation show. They even had help from their other GMA hosts, Robin Roberts and Amy Robach.

The couple share two young sons and live in a beautiful property in Rockland County, New York. It boasts spacious interiors and a luxurious swimming pool and when they aren't both working hard in their TV careers, they're at home enjoying time with their family.

