Ginger Zee makes candid confession about her appearance with a very relatable photo The TV host sparked a huge reaction from fans

Even when reporting in a winter storm, GMA meteorologist, Ginger Zee, manages to look glamorous, but she shared a different side of herself on Instagram on Thursday - and it's so relatable.

The TV star was on the road, working to bring viewers the latest on the cold front sweeping the east coast of America, and she got a little personal at the same time.

MORE: Ginger Zee makes rare revelation as she opens up about special family member

In the video, Ginger was enduring a 12-hour drive after her flight was canceled and she documented everything that was going on during the road trip.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee's fans worry for her safety after reporting on dangerous weather conditions

This included counting the number of stranded trucks in the snow and what she was snacking on too, but she snuck a photo of her nails into the montage too, and they weren't pretty.

Ginger shared a photo of her hands, with chipped polish and nibbled cuticles and declared: "I believe I have worst nails in history."

MORE: Ginger Zee reveals major career achievement as fans inundate her with love

READ: Ginger Zee pays heartbreaking tribute to Cheslie Kryst after tragic death

Fans urged her to be safe but also loved that despite the bitter conditions, she was able to poke fun at herself.

Ginger poked fun of herself in the video

"Loving the nails. Keeping it real," wrote one, while another added: "Your nails make me feel better about my nails."

Ginger gave further details of her adventure in the caption which read: "Last week @dmanzo1013 said he needed an adventure. Pretty sure 12 hours in a car with me wasn't the adventure he was looking for… but, he got it. #BeCarefulWhatYouWishFor."

MORE: Ginger Zee surprised live on air by her co-stars as she marks special occasion

SEE: Ginger Zee's beach video will leave you amazed

While Ginger joked about the situation, she also takes her job very seriously and regularly puts herself in harm's way to report on the weather.

Ginger hasn't been in the studios for weeks due to the pandemic

It recently got so cold during one report that she posted a message on social media which sounded frightening: "When it's this cold, I have trouble speaking… like my jaw and lips don't work right… ya know?" she wrote alongside a photo of herself bundled up against the cold.

Ginger then warned: "Seriously be careful everyone when subzero wind chills are subzero you can get frostbite in as little as 30 min if skin is exposed."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.