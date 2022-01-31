Ginger Zee pays heartbreaking tribute to Cheslie Kryst after tragic death The Former Miss USA died at 30

Ginger Zee took to Instagram at the start of the week to pay a heartbreaking tribute upon learning of a shocking and tragic loss.

The Good Morning America star shared some heartfelt words for Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst, who passed away suddenly at the age of 30.

She shared a picture of herself alongside Cheslie when she held her title and penned a tribute that supported more research around mental health.

Ginger wrote: "Celebrating the life of @chesliekryst. She died by suicide, which is a side effect of mental illness or pain (definition: @iunderstand_loveheals).

"My heart and prayers are with her family, friends and with Cheslie. She is so much more than the way she passed but it is critical we discuss it.

"There are resources for suicide but we must work on the resources for the illness leading up to suicide as well. Suicidal ideation should be taken seriously."

She concluded her statement by saying: "The most important part: talk. Share it with someone. You are truly not alone."

Ginger mourned the sudden loss of Cheslie Kryst with a powerful tribute

Fans took to the comments to mourn Cheslie and also praise Ginger for her thoughts on mental health, with one writing: "Thank you for talking about it. I'm so sad for her family and friends. She was a beautiful person."

Another also added: "Thank you for this post. Instead of just saying RIP you mention the important point about talking about suicide and what to do if you are having thoughts about harming yourself."

ABC's chief meteorologist has made conversations surrounding mental health a big part of her life, frequently advocating for support and awareness.

The GMA anchor opened up about mental health in her new book

She even made it a prominent part of her latest book, A Little Closer to Home, talking about her own challenges with her mental health and struggling with trauma.

