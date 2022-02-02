Ginger Zee's fans call for her safety after worrying post The GMA host is covering the Missouri storm

Ginger Zee's dedication to her job with Good Morning America has been proven time and time again, with fans often left worried about her safety during harsh climate conditions.

MORE: Ginger Zee pays heartbreaking tribute to Cheslie Kryst after tragic death

Her new post might be one of her most worrying, as she declared she was in Missouri while the region was in a "state of emergency" due to heavy snowfall.

With a picture she shared of herself in front of the Gateway Arch National Park along with shots of chilly weather forecasts for the area, she wrote: "State of emergency here in Missouri.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee's fans fear for her safety after worrying video

"Heaviest snow will fall just north of us here in St Louis (plenty of snow here too) to Champaign, IL through Fort Wayne, IN — Jackson, MI/Toledo, OH. Two rounds of winter weather with freezing rain possible on the southern end from Dallas to Pittsburgh!"

MORE: Ginger Zee makes rare revelation as she opens up about special family member

The post sparked mixed reactions. Many of her fans took the opportunity to welcome her to St. Louis, with one saying: "Are you in StL?!? Welcome to our great city," and another adding: "Welcome to Missouri! We are excited to have you here, even if it's bad weather that brings you!!"

Ginger reported on the worrying conditions in Missouri due to heavy snowfall

However, several others were concerned for her safety in the storm and expressed their own frustrations with it as well, saying: "My hometown! Stay safe," and: "Stay safe! Love your broadcasts," and one also writing: "Stay safe Ginger, from Toledo, OH! We’re hunkered down and ready."

Of course, given the sudden swath of storms and chills across the country, the icy journey doesn't stop for Ginger anytime soon, as she revealed she headed off straight for a new destination from there.

MORE: Ginger Zee sparks concern for her health after frightening revelation

MORE: Ginger Zee reveals major career achievement as fans inundate her with love

With her latest post, ABC's chief meteorologist revealed she was in Champaign, Illinois, covering the heavy snowfall that would be hitting the area.

The GMA star headed straight to Illinois to continue her coverage

She bundled up for her post in a red jacket and even hooded up to protect herself from the impending ice rain she mentioned as well.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.