Sharon Osbourne's daughter Kelly divides friends with controversial post about her pizza topping of choice Would you ever try it?

Kelly Osborne has been very active on social media since returning last month after taking an extended break from it, and fans have been delighted – until now.

On Wednesday night, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's daughter posted a very controversial picture onto her Stories, showing a pizza covered with peas.

"If you don't put peas on your pizza... you ain't living!" she wrote alongside a picture of a Margherita pizza completely covered in them.

Minutes later, the 37-year-old began resharing her friends' opinions on the matter, and it's clear they were all very taken aback by her suggestion.

Kelly showed her surprising choice of pizza topping on Wednesday

"@Kellyosbourne, I'm calling the police. Jail time," one said, adding: "Would you like to get sued?"

Kelly defended her choice of topping, and replied: "You better buy a new outfit. I'll see you in court."

It's been a great start to the year for Kelly, who back in 2021 revealed she relapsed on alcohol after nearly four years of sobriety and mourned the death of her dog Polly, who passed away because of a pulmonary heart defect.

Her friends were not convinced about her meal

Last month, the star confirmed her new romance with 45-year-old Slipknot star Sid Wilson. Kelly had been teasing the identity of her new boyfriend on social media in previous days, but towards the end of January, she wished the rocker a happy birthday with a sweet snap of the two together.

"Happy birthday baby," Kelly wrote alongside a photo of the two of them smiling; Kelly wore a T-shirt that featured Sid in his Slipknot gas mask, while the musician wore a T-shirt and Balenciaga jacket. Days earlier Kelly had posted pictures of herself with an unmasked Sid posing for intimate photos including one which saw the pair cuddling and another with Sid kissing her cheek.