Sharon Osbourne has made a big announcement on her social media regarding her future in TV. The former X Factor star began by saying Happy New Year to her millions of followers, before adding: "I'm saying Happy New Year now because I didn't before, because I didnt want to get on the old iPhone and talk to anyone, I've not felt like it."

The 69-year-old then explained how her upcoming book would be delayed due to her making some drastic changes, and then further revealed she would be making a return to TV for her very own show.

"Now, I also want to share that I have been signed to do a new TV show, it'll be starting very soon and I couldn’t be happier," Sharon explained.

"I can't tell you where the show is yet, and what network, because the TV company have to do that, that's not my job. Once they announce it then we can all talk about it and we can all go: 'She hasn't, she didn't, she couldn't!' Well, I did."

Sharon is set to front her own show 'very soon'

Sharon, who was suspended from The Talk last year after defending Piers Morgan's criticism of Meghan Markle, then explained how her absence from working over the past 12 months had made her "crazy".

"The year that I've had off has been the first year that I have ever not worked since aged 15, and I honestly didn't know what to do with myself. I think I went a bit crazy, but I'm alright now."

The mother-of-three then finished by saying: "I want you all to stay safe, we love you very much, you don't want to get the old Covid virus, so take care of yourselves and I'll be seeing you on TV very soon."

Whoopi was suspended from The View for two weeks

Sharon's triumphant return to TV comes soon after she found herself trending on social media immediately after the news of Whoopi Goldberg's recent "devastating" comments on The View regarding the Holocaust.

Piers put out a tweet in defense of Sharon, stating that Whoopi should face similar consequences for her words. Whoopi was reprimanded after saying the Holocaust was not about race and involved "two groups of white people".

Whoopi has issued three public apologies – and last week began the show by saying: "Yesterday on the show I misspoke [The Holocaust] is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race. Now, words matter, and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people." Whoopi has been suspended from The View for two weeks.

