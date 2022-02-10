Gino D'Acampo divides his fans with very personal post The This Morning star reached out on Instagram

Gino D'Acampo has taken to Instagram to pose a personal question to fans – and it proved particularly divisive!

The This Morning star shared two photos of himself, side by side; one saw Gino with facial stubble and the second, with a fuller beard.

He wrote in the caption: "To beard, or not to beard, that is the question… GDx."

Fans were torn. "No beard just stubble," one urged, and a second echoed: "Definitely no beard……it ages men!"

Gino divided his fans with his question

However, a third admitted: "I much prefer clean shaven!" while a fourth told the star: "Definitely beard!" Another follower concluded: "Slimmer with, younger without. Depends what you want - but [hot] either way!"

It remains to be seen which look Gino's wife Jessica prefers. The couple have been married since 2002, and together they share three children – Luciano, 20, Rocco, 17, and eight-year-old daughter Mia.

Gino and Jessica have been married since 2002

Gino has a great relationship with his children – but he has admitted in the past that he is the stricter parent. "You can see my wife look at the children, saying with her eyes 'Don't even think about it, he's not going to bend,'" he told Woman magazine.

"My kids are not allowed to be fussy eaters. The problem with fussy children is their stupid parents. I run a family kitchen and in my house we don't have options. I never had options, why should they?"

The couple share three children together

He further elaborated on his approach to parenting during a recent podcast appearance - and sparked a fierce debate about how to discipline your child if they won't eat their food in the process.

The 45-year-old said: "When people talk to me about fussy children with food, there is no such thing as a fussy child - but there is a thing of moron parenting. I mean idiots. They can't be bothered to see their children go to bed without having any food. I can."

