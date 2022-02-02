Gino D'Acampo reveals why he never celebrates Valentine's Day with wife of 20 years Jessica - exclusive The couple have been together for nearly three decades

Gino D'Acampo may be blissfully married to his wife Jessica, but the This Morning chef won't be planning anything special for his loved one on Valentine's Day.

During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, the 45-year-old - who marked his 20th wedding anniversary last year - confessed he's always alone when 14 February rolls around each year.

"I do not remember the last time I was at home for Valentine's Day," he shared. "I usually spend Valentine's by myself because Valentine's Day always comes when it's half-term and I go on the island of Sardinia by myself while my wife stays here with the kids. I tend to have Valentine's Day by myself which is actually not that bad."

Joking, he added: "I tend to put a mirror on the table so then I look at myself as I'm having dinner and I think, you can't have a worse Valentine than with Gino D'Acampo!"

Gino has been married to wife Jessica since 2002, and together they share three children - Luciano, 20, Rocco, 17, and eight-year-old daughter Mia.

The couple have been together for nearly three decades

The celebrity chef splits his time between Hertfordshire and Sardinia, where he owns two gorgeous properties, spending six months there in the summer and six months back in the UK for winter.

At the moment, Gino is busy expanding his restaurant portfolio having recently launched Luciano by Gino D'Acampo in Alderley Edge and Gino's Old Hall Street Restaurant and Gino D'Acampo Sky Bar 360 in Liverpool.

Speaking about what loved-up guests can expect, the TV star added: "In the restaurant, we usually do the Valentine's menu and we do all little nibbles for people to enjoy as many dishes as possible. Most of them are sharing dishes because being Valentine's you tend to do the sharing platters, but we focus a lot on the drinks as well, we have beautiful Valentine cocktails."

The celebrity chef has opened many restaurants including Gino D'Acampo in Alderley Edge

With so many restaurants opening across the UK, there's no denying Gino has been rushed off his feet. "I only work six months of the year because the other six months I'm on the Island of Sardinia doing nothing," he explained.

"So when I work, I go for it. Saturday, Sunday, 10-12 hours a day non-stop. "Then I get that wonderful six months here. Yeah. Where I just stay on the Island of Sardinia, do nothing." Deservedly so!

Inside Gino D'Acampo Sky Bar 360

Sharing plans for the next few months, Gino revealed: "I always want to open something new. We have four new restaurants opening this year, so we are really, really, really busy. One is going to be Manchester, one is going to be in Sheffield, one we were going to be down I think Birmingham. Another in Leeds, I will just keep going.

"All the new restaurants now, I want them to have terraces, outside dining areas, bars – sky bars if I can. I realised that it takes the same effort to open a small restaurant as it takes to open a big restaurant - so you may as well do them big."

