Holly Willoughby was in for a treat on Thursday when she arrived at This Morning. The popular presenter was surprised to see her dressing room filled with an array of balloons in different shades of pink.

Sharing a glimpse inside her backstage room, the TV star – who has turned 41 – appeared utterly delighted with her team's efforts. She aptly chose Anne-Marie's song Birthday to accompany the video.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby unveils sensational birthday surprise

Tributes have already started flooding in for Holly, with good friend Nicole Appleton posting a series of throwback snaps and she wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! To my beautiful precious friend!! I love you to bits @hollywilloughby."

Upon seeing the post, the birthday girl remarked: "Love you…. Those photos… wonderful memories [heart emoji]." Tamzin Outhwaite stated: "Happiest of birthdays to this beauty @hollywilloughby. Have a wonderful day darling."

It's been a great start to the year for Holly. As well as filming This Morning and Dancing on Ice, she launched her ifestyle brand, Wylde Moon, specially curated by herself. Topics vary from shining a light on inspirational women, to beauty, fashion, family and energy healing.

Nicole Appleton shared this sweet tribute

The website also features a new podcast called Introducing By The Light of the Moon. Each month, Holly uses the unique energy of each of the eight moon phases to walk through the lives of her guests.

"I've always aligned myself with brands that I feel completely at home with and I feel proud of how those relationships have strengthened over the years," she said at the time. "But this is different – this time I'm stepping out on my own and sharing a platform that stands as a measure of where I am in life right now."

