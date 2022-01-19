It's Holly Willoughby as you’ve never seen her before. The This Morning star has appeared in a brand new photo on the Wylde Moon Instagram account – and wow!

The black and white snapshot shows Holly hanging upside while practising yoga, with her hair resting on the floor and her hands in a prayer position.

The caption read: "Our founder @hollywilloughby looking extremely zen in the Inverted Butterfly yoga position. This position is said to boost circulation, promote healing and help detoxify tissue. And as an added bonus, it effortlessly (some may say) decompresses the spine!

"This month's WYLDE Moonboard is all about wellness and carving out little moments for yourself, so for more self-love inspiration, head over to the link in our bio."

Holly was pictured practising the Inverted Butterfly yoga pose

Fans were quick to comment on the striking image. "That looks serene and beautiful," one wrote, while a second echoed: "Wow, looks relaxing. I need to try this position x." "Love aerial yoga so good," a third wrote, and a fourth shared: "Best position there is xx."

Holly launched her women's lifestyle website, Wylde Moon, in September last year. Topics vary from shining a light on inspirational women, to beauty, fashion, family and energy healing.

The star launched Wylde Moon in September

"I'm so excited to introduce you to WYLDE MOON," Holly said at the time. "I've been working over the last year to curate and create a beautiful online space where I can share the things I love with you all.

"I want WYLDE MOON to be a place where I can share the things that I love, the lessons that I’ve learnt along the way, the things I see and instantly want to share with others."

Holly uses Wylde Moon to connect with her fans

She added: "I want it to be a place where we can celebrate other people, too, where we can shine a light on them, their brands. It’s a celebration of all kinds of beauty."

The website also features a podcast called Introducing by The Light of the Moon. Each month, Holly uses the "unique energy of each of the eight moon phases to walk through the lives of her guests".

