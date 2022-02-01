Holly Willoughby shares intimate bedtime photo amid This Morning break

Holly Willoughby has taken some time off presenting This Morning to focus on other projects, but on Monday, the TV star - who is still filming Dancing on Ice - gave fans an intimate look into her bedtime.

Taking to Instagram, Holly shared a screenshot of herself in bed with husband Dan Baldwin while on a videocall with her dog Bailey.

Although it's not known where the doting mum was, it seems as though the couple were perhaps spending the night away from home. "Favourite furry FaceTime," Holly simply remarked in the caption.

Fans were quick to comment, with many asking the presenter to return to This Morning. "This is the cutest thing ever," wrote one fan, while another said: "Where are you? We need you back on the sofa." A third post read: "Waiting for his mummy to come home!" A fourth person stated: "So cute. Miss you with Phill… just not the same anymore!!"

The intimate post comes shortly after Holly released the latest newsletter from her lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon. The mother-of-three opened up about her family time and how walking and talking is an important part of her relationship with her children.

Holly posted this sweet snapshot of her videocall

The presenter then shared a rare photo of her son and ten-year-old daughter, Belle, enjoying the outdoors, as well as a photo of her new dog, Bailey. "I always feel clearer of mind and body when I get out and go somewhere," Holly's newsletter read. "Podcast on and away I go… forest, beach, city pavement… it doesn't matter where.

"'Let's walk and talk,' I'll say to the kids. Often, the best way of keeping the lines of communication open with my eldest son, who will become a teenager this year, is to walk and talk alongside him, without the pressure or awkwardness of direct eye contact," Holly revealed.

The 40-year-old star then wrote: "Let's walk more, come wind, come rain, come shine… walk away from everything that doesn't feel good and walk towards… [explicit] it… run towards everything that does!"

